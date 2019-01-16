× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.16.19: Losing Our Marbles

On this edition of the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy find out the origin of the phrase ‘Lose your marbles.’ Plus, Wall.com has put together a list of the 100 worst movies of all time. Bill, Wendy, and Kim Gordon go through the list and see if they have checked some of these movies out.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.