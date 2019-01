× Amara Enyia talks strategy for neighborhood investment

Mayoral candidate Amara Enyia joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the latest with her campaign in this race. She said she’s feeling a lot of support from all areas of the city and she’s talking about issues that affect everyone. She think that she and Chance work so well together because they share a vision for the city. She stresses that there needs to be neighborhood investment to ensure the growth of the city.