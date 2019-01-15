× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/15/19: Netflix To Raise Prices, Working Remotely, & Learning To Learn

Prices are going up! Steve Bertrand jumped into the show with the Jon Najarian to discuss the latest going on in Wall Street, including the big news coming from Netflix that announced they are raising prices of their subscription streaming service. Scott Graf explained how the remote working could be one of the greatest things about the workforce today (but impossible for many), Terry Savage is wondering if trading is a life long skill or if it can be learned in a short period of time, and Kelly Leonard is doing everything he can to learn from fellow humans (even though we’re not the best at it).