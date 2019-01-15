Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Theresa May’s Brexit deal is crushed!
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Defeat for the U.K. government over its proposed Brexit deal has thrown the country into more political uncertainty. The bill was rejected by 432 votes to 202. The 230 vote defeat is thought to be the largest in U.K. political history. Washington Post Global Opinions Columnist, Anne Applebaum joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain what happens next after the vote.