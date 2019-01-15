× Theresa May’s Brexit deal is crushed!

Defeat for the U.K. government over its proposed Brexit deal has thrown the country into more political uncertainty. The bill was rejected by 432 votes to 202. The 230 vote defeat is thought to be the largest in U.K. political history. Washington Post Global Opinions Columnist, Anne Applebaum joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain what happens next after the vote.

