× The Top Five@5 (01/15/19): William Barr faces tough questions on Capitol Hill, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ gets a release date, Colton Underwood’s virginity is challenged on ‘The Bachelor’, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 15th, 2019:

During confirmation hearings for Attorney General, nominee William Barr faced tough questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Broadway actress Carol Channing has dies at the age of 97. Marvel Studios finally releases the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. President Trump serves the Clemson Tigers McDonalds at the White House, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!