The Patti Vasquez Show 1.14.19 |25th Ward Alderman Candidate Aida Flores, Renato Mariotti, Music Monday and more..

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show: 25th Ward Alderman Candidate Aida Flores joins Patti in the studio as she discusses her platform and what she plans to change for her community.

CNN Analyst Renato Mariotti talks about the Governor’s Inauguration and the FBI’s criminal and counterintelligence investigation on President Trump after he fired FBI Director James B. Comey last Tuesday.

Comedian Jen Kirkman calls in and talks about her upcoming performance at Thalia Hall.

Musician Kevin Farris graces the studio for Music Monday.

Callers tell Patti something good.