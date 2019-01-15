The John Williams NewsClick: A White House Fast Food Run

Posted 4:44 PM, January 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, January 15, 2019

President Donald Trump talks to the media about the table full of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, for the reception for the Clemson Tigers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)