× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: ‘Marty’ the robot & more unique gadgets from CES 2019

It’s Tech Tuesday! And National Hat Day! And National Strawberry Ice Cream Day? Anyway, as always, Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by their tech-savvy pal, Bridget Carey! The shopping robots are coming. GIANT Food Stores announced Monday that it will introduce “Marty,” a new robotic assistant, in all of its 172 stores. They also talk about some cool gadgets Bridget got to experience at the CES 2019 show like The Void and a personal ultrasound machine.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.