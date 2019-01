× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.15.19: Happy Birthday Mary Sandberg Boyle

What a day! We celebrated Sandberg’s birthday with an amazing cookie cake made Mary Van De Velde. We met a great Kid of the Week. We checked in with Jeremy Colliton, one day after his birthday. Sandberg’s sister treated Cochran for TMJ and mayoral candidate, LaShawn Ford, checks in with the latest on his campaign.