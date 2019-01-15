Roe Conn Full Show (01/15/19): Attorney General nominee William Barr confirmation hearings begin on Capitol Hill, the ‘Brexit’ vote fails in historic vote, China attempts to grow plants on the Moon, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Posted 7:57 PM, January 15, 2019

Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. As he did almost 30 years ago, Barr is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to make the case he's qualified to serve as attorney general. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Fox News’ Shannon Bream gives us the latest on the William Barr confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill. Washington Post Columnist, Anne Applebaum takes us out toe the U.K. where the ‘Brexit’ vote has failed to pass. Attorney Mike Monico drops by to give legal analysis on whether government workers can still be paid while the partial government shutdown continues. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

