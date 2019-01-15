× Roe Conn Full Show (01/15/19): Attorney General nominee William Barr confirmation hearings begin on Capitol Hill, the ‘Brexit’ vote fails in historic vote, China attempts to grow plants on the Moon, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Fox News’ Shannon Bream gives us the latest on the William Barr confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill. Washington Post Columnist, Anne Applebaum takes us out toe the U.K. where the ‘Brexit’ vote has failed to pass. Attorney Mike Monico drops by to give legal analysis on whether government workers can still be paid while the partial government shutdown continues. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!