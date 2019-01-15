× RBG, Jeff Bezos, Cop to Yoga, R. Kelly and much more

Rich and Tina speak with family law partner Peter Walzer about the latest developments in Jeff Bezos’ divorce.

Tiffany Seybert, Founder of Cop to Yoga Peace Force, joins the show to discuss her organization’s peace-based initiative which aligns the community policing objective through local engagement.

Latimer LeVay Fyock partner Daniel Cotter talks with Tina and Rich about his new book “The Chief Justices” about the US Supreme Court.