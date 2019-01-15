President Trump orders from the Federal Fast Food Non-Furloughed Franchise

Posted 4:59 PM, January 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, January 15, 2019

French fries and pizza are some of the fast food items for the reception for the Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Here’s what he ordered.