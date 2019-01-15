× Noted pet expert Steve Dale: The health benefits of owning a pet

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by noted pet expert Steve Dale. They talk about leash training and why it’s important, winter care and safety for community cats, Forever 21’s response to their controversial pit bull chained hoodie, the health benefits of owning a pet, and much more. They also discuss the tragic kennel fire that claimed 31 dogs near West Chicago.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.