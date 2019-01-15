Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, smiles in the lobby of the federal building in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 7, 2014, after a federal judge sentenced him to probation and a fine on a lone misdemeanor tax charge. Prosecutors had agreed to let Ford plead guilty to the lone tax charge. In return, they dropped nearly 20 felony bank-fraud charges. The sentencing comes just three days after Ford was re-elected to the state Legislature. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Mayoral candidate LaShawn Ford: “My story, is a Chicago story.”
Mayoral candidate LaShawn Ford joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss his platform with the listeners. He explains why his upbringing makes him a good choice for all races in Chicago. You can find out more about his campaign HERE.