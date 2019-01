× Jeremy Colliton on the Blackhawks loss to the Devils

Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show after the crazy Blackhawks loss to the Devils yesterday. Colliton says that he’s still learning the team but he thinks they bounce back pretty well. He said that when he pulls a goalie, sometimes it’s for the goalie and sometimes it’s for the team. He didn’t think it was fair to keep Ward in the game last night.