It's Time The Pedway Gets A Little Bit of TLC

A number of other US cities boast beautiful covered or underground walkways that residents and tourists use to shop, for convenience, and to see the city from a different perspective. Michael Lev (Member of The Chicago Tribune Editorial Board) dove deeper into an article from Chicago Tribune colleague, Mary Wisniewski and told Steve Grzanich about how the city has an opportunity to beautify the pedway and bring some better signage for Chicagoans and tourists to use.