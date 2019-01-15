× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 214: Prepping For The Offseason

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns react to the Bears’ season-ending press conference that featured general manager, Ryan Pace, and head coach, Matt Nagy. The guys have plenty of sound to play from the presser, but also bring in WGN’s Jarrett Payton to get his thoughts on the Bears’ season, hiring his former coach Chuck Pagano as defensive coordinator, and the possibility of adding his former teammate, Ed Reed, to the coaching staff. Later on, Hoge and Jahns discuss whether Kareem Hunt is truly an option for the Bears.

