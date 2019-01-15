× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Kameron C.

Kam is the ultimate volunteer. He’s a grade A student who was inducted into the junior national honor society. Also just became a 1st class boy scout. His troop laid wreaths at the VA cemetery in Elmwood at last weekend’s honor ceremony, then he went to the local VFW to serve meals. He stays after school to help his teachers how ever he can. While helping me with my 92 year old mom. He inspires me to be more open to others needs. He was nominated by his teachers last year to precipitate in a STEM seminar at Loyola university. Just a great kid. Way to go Kam!