Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair joins John Williams to share why Prosecutor Joe McMahon doesn’t wish a life sentence on Jason Van Dyke, who shot Laquan McDonald 16 times, leading to his death. She goes on to describe the reasoning that led to 18 years’ prison sentence for Van Dyke, including the shots Judge Gaughan determined caused serious bodily injury.