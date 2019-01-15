× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.15.19: Hello Dolly

Today’s guests include Ryan Burrow, CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey, and noted pet expert Steve Dale. Bill and Wendy talk about the passing of the Broadway legendary Carol Channing. Then, WGN’s Ryan Burrow joins the show to sum up the latest details into the Jayme Closs investigation. It’s Tech Tuesday. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey checks in with the latest technology news. Noted pet expert Steve Dale also stops by to talk about the tragic kennel fire that claimed 31 dogs near West Chicago.

