WGN Radio Theatre #353: The Six-Shooter & The Jack Benny Program

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 13, 2019. Our first classic episode of the night is: “The Six-Shooter: The Revenge of Harness Creek” Starring: James Stewart; (04-29-54). For our second episode of the night we have: “The Jack Benny Program: Program #308” Starring: Jack Benny, Frank Sinatra, Danny Kaye, George Burns & Groucho Marx; (03-02-52).

