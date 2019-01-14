This Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 photo shows Jayme Closs, right, with her aunt, Jennifer Smith in Barron, Wis. Jake Thomas Patterson, a 21-year-old man killed a Wisconsin couple in a baffling scheme to kidnap Jayme Closs, their teenage daughter, then held the girl captive for three months before she narrowly managed to escape and reach safety as he drove around looking for her, authorities said. (Jennifer Smith via AP)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow: “He said, ‘What you think I did, I did it'”
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to outline the hearing of Jayme Closs kidnapper, and the killer of her parents, Jake Thomas Patterson. He begins by describing the events that led up to Jayme’s abduction and the death of her parents.