Top Five@5 (01/14/19): Senator Durbin urges President Trump to end the government shutdown, Trump denies working with Russia, ‘Game Of Thrones’ final season gets a release date, J.B. Pritzker takes over as Governor, and more…

Posted 6:23 PM, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20PM, January 14, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks after he is elected over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in Chicago. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Springfield, Ill. Other constitutional officers _ all Democrats _ also will be inaugurated. Democrats also hold majorities in the Illinois House and Senate. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 14th, 2019:

Senator Dick Durbin tells ABC’s George Stephanopoulus that he’s against President Trump declaring a national emergency in order to get border wall funding. Also, the President stopped to talk to reporters…and was asked if he was involved in any improper relationships with Russia. HBO finally has a release date for the final season of ‘Game Of Thrones’. J.B. Pritzker became the new Governor of Illinois, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!