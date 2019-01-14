× Top Five@5 (01/14/19): Senator Durbin urges President Trump to end the government shutdown, Trump denies working with Russia, ‘Game Of Thrones’ final season gets a release date, J.B. Pritzker takes over as Governor, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 14th, 2019:

Senator Dick Durbin tells ABC’s George Stephanopoulus that he’s against President Trump declaring a national emergency in order to get border wall funding. Also, the President stopped to talk to reporters…and was asked if he was involved in any improper relationships with Russia. HBO finally has a release date for the final season of ‘Game Of Thrones’. J.B. Pritzker became the new Governor of Illinois, and more!

