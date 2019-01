× The Wintrust Business Lunch 1/14/19: Pritzker’s Inauguration Speech Focusing On Tech, Business, and Hope

After the swearing in ceremony for JB Pritzker, Steve Bertrand checked in with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis to hear their perspective on what the new governor will likely do for the startup and small business community in Illinois, discussing the separation between business/government, if that will change going forward and a few other startup stories from Chicago Inno.