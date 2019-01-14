× The Opening Bell 1/14/19: The Business Behind Buying and Flipping “Ugly Houses”

Buying and “flipping” houses can be lucrative , but the key is doing it the right way, otherwise you’ll end up in the red. Steve Grzanich kicked off the show to learn about the right way to do it, how the Chicago market looks this year, and the polite way to call houses “ugly” with David Hicks (CEO of HomeVestors). Paul Gossett (CEO of Jewel-Osco) then looked at the challenge of being in the grocery industry with the number of recent technological demands from customers, and the importance of being one of Chicagoland’s premier grocery store chains.