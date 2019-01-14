× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.14.19: Trump and Putin in the news again, a Trump class, Jayme Closs’s kidnapper, 23andMe

John Williams asks Julian Barnes, national security reporter at the New York Times, about reports that President Trump tore up the interpreter’s notes of his private meeting with Vladimir Putin, which took place in 2017. Then, World’s Greatest Dad Joel Stein tells John about his “Vanity Fair” piece on a University of Toronto class on Donald Trump. Ryan Burrow checks in with John on the first hearing of Jayme Closs’s kidnapper and the murderer of her parents, Jake Thomas Patterson. Ryan explains what led up to the abduction and murders. Finally, 23andMe Senior Product Specialist Lindsay Grove shares how the DNA test kit is used, and what users actually hope to find from it.