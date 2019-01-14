× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/14/19): Lori Lightfoot on the Burke “meteor” shaking things up in the race for mayor, Scott Stantis on Beto’s mouth, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/14/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Lori Lightfoot to unpack how an alleged extortion scheme involving Ald. Ed Burke is impacting the race for Chicago Mayor and whether-or-not the electorate’s eyes have been opened to Burke’s deep connections to fellow candidates Gery Chico, Susana Mendoza, & Toni Preckwinkle. And, Chicago Tribune editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis weighs in on Bet O’Rourke’s live stream of his trip to the dentist and if “fast radio bursts” (FRBs) mean aliens are coming to Earth. Plus, Kasso’s alternate universe theory might explain Chicago politics as we know it.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3585480/3585480_2019-01-14-122820.64kmono.mp3

