Single, Married, Divorced: Do You Like Pina Coladas?

Planning on finding love in the new year? So is everybody else according to, “The Dating Academy.” It says January is the busiest month for app daters. This week learn what dating experts say about which apps to use and how many you should be on. Allison hears from an ex and also talks about her 2019 dating plan which includes a trip to Europe. Tom and Erik get into a spirited debate about something Erik has never had to deal with.

Poll Question: Age appropriate apps?

Question 1: How do you put yourself out there?

Dating Story: Allison gets a text from an ex.

Question 2: One parent works the other stays home-who gets up in the middle of the night?