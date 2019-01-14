× Roe Conn Full Show (01/14/19): J.B. Pritzker sworn in as Illinois’ 43rd Governor, Chuck Pagano becomes the Chicago Bears new defensive coordinator, President Trump denies working for Russia, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Monday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley discuss the welcome of Illinois 43rd Governor J.B. Pritzker. Adam Hoge stops by to analyze the Chicago Bears’ pick for defensive coordinator, Chuck Pagano. ABC7 Chicago’s Ryan Chiaverini joins Roe & Anna to give his experience at the Goose Island 43-yard field goal challenge. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

