Prosecutors still trying to figure out why Jake Patterson may have targeted Jayme Closs – WGN's Ryan Burrow talks with ABC's Alex Perez about the Wisconsin kidnapping and murder case

Jake Patterson, 21, appears in court for the first time Monday, accused of murdering the parents of Jayme Closs, and kidnapping the girl for nearly three months.

Investigators say they believe Patterson targeted Jayme, but it’s still unclear what if any connection there were between the two prior to the October 15th murders of her parents.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with ABC’s Alex Perez who is in Barron County, Wisconsin with the latest.