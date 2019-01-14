President Trump: “I never worked for Russia.”

Posted 6:02 PM, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59PM, January 14, 2019

President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Trump today said that he “never” worked for Russia, calling the idea of that “a big fat hoax,” after a report that the FBI opened a probe into whether Trump had fallen under the Kremlin’s influence. Evan McMullin, former candidate for President and former C.I.A. Operations Officer joins Roe & Anna to discuss how any level of foreign influence over the President is dangerous.

