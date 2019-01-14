× President Trump: “I never worked for Russia.”

President Trump today said that he “never” worked for Russia, calling the idea of that “a big fat hoax,” after a report that the FBI opened a probe into whether Trump had fallen under the Kremlin’s influence. Evan McMullin, former candidate for President and former C.I.A. Operations Officer joins Roe & Anna to discuss how any level of foreign influence over the President is dangerous.

