Jewel-Osco Is Driving The Grocery Industry Forward

In the recent years with a focus on technology, the grocery industry has found itself in a race to provide the latest conveniences to customers, from in home meal kits to ordering your groceries and receiving them without even leaving your car. Steve Grzanich sat down with grocery industry veteran, Paul Gossett (CEO of Jewel-Osco), to learn about the competition that is constantly emerging, the conveniences that are being created for customers, and how the iconic Chicagoland grocer continues to stay at the top.