In this 139th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares his recent January 8 birthday celebration, which included “visiting” his parents and grandparents, sharing the date with such luminaries as Elvis and Bowie, and presents that included great smells, sounds, and tastes…