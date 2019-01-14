Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre to see The Producers

Posted 12:01 AM, January 14, 2019, by

Enter for your chance to join Dean Richards for a night out at Paramount Theatre (23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora) to see The Producers on Sunday, February 10 at 5:30pm. Ten winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the show and a pre-show reception with Dean! Contest page not loading? Click here to enter the contest.