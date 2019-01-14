× Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn: Top issues Gov. J. B. Pritzker will face in office

Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn makes his triumphant return to the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about decluttering for the new year, what to expect now that the Democrats hold a super majority in the House, Pritzker’s agenda and much more.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.