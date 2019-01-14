× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.14.19: We love Inauguration Day!

Welcome to Monday’s edition of the Bill and Wendy show. Congratulations to Mark Carman. Mark got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Chelsea over the weekend. Inspired by Mark’s engagement, Bill and Wendy share how they got engaged to their spouses. It’s inauguration day for Illinois’ 43rd governor, J.B. Pritzker. Bill and Wendy find out why Pritzker and his wife go by their initials. Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune makes his triumphant return to the show! They also talk about Tom Brady, the #HowDidAgeHitYouChallenge, and more.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.