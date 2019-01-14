× B2B – Ep. 69 Brut IPA

Juicy, fruity, dank and hazy – these are all buzzwords to describe the direction of IPA today. But for every action, there’s an opposite reaction. Enter brut IPA, the dry new IPA style that’s crisp, clean and focused. Roger leads the Barrel to Bottle team through a tasting including examples from Sierra Nevada, New Belgium, Ommegang, Revolution, Hopewell and Miskatonic Brewing, plus a hoppy sparkling water from Lagunitas. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team shares their favorite Bourbons (and more) to make the perfect old fashioned.

