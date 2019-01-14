This illustration picture shows a saliva collection kit for DNA testing displayed in the arms of a Father Christmas doll in Washington, DC on December 19, 2018 as Americans are increasingly offering those tests to relatives during the Holiday season. - Between 2015 and 2018, sales of DNA test kits boomed in the United States and allowed websites to build a critical mass of DNA profiles. The four DNA websites that offer match services -- Ancestry, 23andMe, Family Tree DNA, My Heritage -- today have so many users that it is rare for someone not to find at least one distant relative. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)
23andMe Senior Product Specialist Lindsay Grove: Discovering an unknown sibling requires a mutual opt-in
This illustration picture shows a saliva collection kit for DNA testing displayed in the arms of a Father Christmas doll in Washington, DC on December 19, 2018 as Americans are increasingly offering those tests to relatives during the Holiday season. - Between 2015 and 2018, sales of DNA test kits boomed in the United States and allowed websites to build a critical mass of DNA profiles. The four DNA websites that offer match services -- Ancestry, 23andMe, Family Tree DNA, My Heritage -- today have so many users that it is rare for someone not to find at least one distant relative. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)
23andMe Senior Product Specialist Lindsay Grove joins John Williams to describe how the company works to inform its users about their health and ancestry. Plus, she shares why people use 23andMe in the first place.