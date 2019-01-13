× White Sox Weekly: Jon Jay is in the mix – what’s next for the Sox?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: With the league-wide hot stove still set firmly at lukewarm, we take a look at where the White Sox are as we head into the last month before pitcher and catchers report. We hear from new Sox OF Jon Jay, who talks about returning to Chicago and what he can bring to the clubhouse culture that’s being established; GM Rick Hahn discusses making baseball moves outside of the Machado/Harper noise and how he’s approaching the barrage of rumors and higher fan expectations this offseason, and more.