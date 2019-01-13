× WGN Radio Theatre #352: Boston Blackie, Father Knows Best & Murder at Midnight

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 12, 2019. Our first a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Seven Years Bad Luck For Florence Wells” Starring: Dick Kollmar; (02-18-47). Next we have: “Father Knows Best: Father Becomes Ill” Starring: Robert Young; (12-14-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Murder at Midnight: Island of The Dead” Starring: Raymond Morgan; (05-05-47).

