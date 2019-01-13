× Travele Judon Brings Funny to FOOD in Worst Cooks in America!

Chicago’s very own Travele Judon joins Dane “On The Road” to share the excitement of being part of Worst Cooks on the Food Network. Hear as he fills us in on the reasons he wants to win, family stories and latest with his stand up comedy career. Travele gives us a behind the scenes look at the action on set and with Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence. See Travele Sunday’s at 8pm on the Food Network and check out episodes and cast at www.foodnetwork.com.