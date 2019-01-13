× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/13/2019

Rick Pearson is joined by Bob Fioretti, Chicago mayoral candidate, to discuss his campaign and where he fits into the multi-candidate field. Bob talks about his desired approach to combat violence in the city with ensuring that mental health facilities are easily accessible for all; how he plans to deal with the property tax issues that plague the city; and more.

Next, Rick speaks with Former State Rep. Lou Lang about his new transition into the lobbying world. Lou shares details about his prior career as a top Democratic Leader; what is ahead for him on a personal level; as well as what he sees in the future for the general assembly.

Then, Rick welcomes good friend of the show and Former State GOP chairman, Pat Brady, into the studio. As a notable loyal defender of Bruce Rauner, Pat shares his thoughts about Republicans under the newly Democratic domination of Springfield and what “moving forward” will look like for the Republican party.