The Brian Noonan Show | 1/13/19 | LunaPalooza, Why You Eat What You Eat, and 5 Rabbit Cerveceria

Brian starts things off by discussing the ‘Cody Parkey’-inspired Goose Island #fieldgoalchallenge, where the brewery ended up donating $20,000 to charity, since no one could beat the challenge! Then he speaks with Michelle Nichols, Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium, to discuss the upcoming Super Blood Wolf Moon and LunaPalooza at the Adler Planetarium. Then we speak with Rachel Herz, author of “Why You Eat What You Eat“, to talk about the human relationship with food, specifically our sensory, psychological, and neuro-scientific factors that influence our eating habits. Finally, Brian speaks with Jason Polevoi, Nick Jenkins, and Teddy Wachholz, the filmmakers behind the documentary, “F*** Your Hair: The Latin-Owned Brewery that Dumped Trump”. They speak with Brian about the remarkable story of a small Chicago-based brewery, 5 Rabbit Cerveceria, and their choice to stop selling beer to the Trump Tower after his ugly remarks regarding Mexican Immigrants. You can purchase tickets to see their film HERE.

It’s a show filled with heart, laughs, and plenty of great advice! Join the fun!