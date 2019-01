× Smithsonian Magazine’s Glenn Fleishman: For the First Time in More Than 20 Years, Copyrighted Works Enter the Public Domain

More than 50,000 books, pieces of music, and other works from 1923 are now in the public domain. What does that mean? Smithsonian Magazine writer Glenn Fleishman joins Dave to break it all down, plus, where to access public domain works of art in Chicago.