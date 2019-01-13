× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures talk about Cody Parkey, how to stay healthy during flu season with special guest Jan Engle and more.. (01/13/19)

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures recaps the aftermath of Cody Parkey’s infamous missed field goal last week.

Special guest former NHL player Jeremy Roenick joins the conversation as he talks about his favorite Chicago things.

Plus, UIC Professor Jan Engle, scolds Pete on double dosing and talks about the importance of reading the labels before taking medicine.