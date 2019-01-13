Former Chicago Blackhawks player Jeremy Roenick acknowledges the crowd after being honored before an NHL hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Blackhawks, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Jeremy Roenick talks about his favorite Chicago things and reveals who is the best hockey player on the planet!
Former Chicago Blackhawks player Jeremy Roenick acknowledges the crowd after being honored before an NHL hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Blackhawks, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick talks about his favorite Chicago foods, ways to exercise and more.
Plus, he reveals who is the best hockey player on the planet!