Illinois Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, speaks with lawmakers during an Illinois House committee hearing at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Jan. 3, 2011. ( AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Former State Rep. Lou Lang shares details about his recent resignation
Illinois Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, speaks with lawmakers during an Illinois House committee hearing at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Jan. 3, 2011. ( AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
With a recent resignation as a Democratic Leader, Rick Pearson speaks with Former State Rep. Lou Lang about his new transition into the lobbying world and what motivated him to resign. Lou also shares details about his prior career as a top Democratic Leader; what is ahead for him on a personal level; as well as what he sees in the future for the general assembly.