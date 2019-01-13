× Diva Q Talks Tailgates and Taking BBQ on World Tour!

Danielle Bennett aka Diva Q joins Dane “On The Road” to talk tailgating tips, trends and living the Traeger lifestyle. Hear as Diva Q shares the benefits and versatility of pellet smoking and the satisfaction of teaching America on TV. Danielle shares her career, inspiration for her book and the excitement of traveling the world bring BBQ to places like Israel, Norway, New Zealand and many more! For more information on Diva Q, appearances, book, recipes and all the latest with Traeger, check out www.divaq.ca and www.treagergrills.com