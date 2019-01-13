Chicago mayoral candidate Bob Fioretti speaks to the media after submitting nominating petitions, to the Chicago Board of Elections Monday, Nov. 24, 2014, in Chicago. Several candidates submitted petitions with election officials Monday, which is the last day to file ahead of the Feb. 24 municipal election. Those bringing in stacks of petitions included Alderman Fioretti and medical supply company owner Willie Wilson, with Cook County Commissioner Jesus Garcia planing to file later Monday. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Chicago Mayoral Candidate Bob Fioretti expresses the need of “stabilizing” our neighborhoods
Rick Pearson is joined by Bob Fioretti, Chicago mayoral candidate, to discuss his campaign and where he fits into the multi-candidate field. Bob talks about his desired approach to combat violence in the city with ensuring that mental health facilities are easily accessible for all; how he plans to deal with the property tax issues that plague the city; and more.