Carm and Teinowitz talk with the woman behind the scream: The NU Sports "Shrieker" Emily Harriott

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with the President of the Northwestern Wild Side Student section and the now-infamous “Shrieker” Emily Harriott, who’s signature scream has been a mainstay on opposing possessions at Wildcat hoops games for the last three years. She talks about her gimmick getting widespread attention after coverage from Teddy Greenstein in the Tribune and why her Northwestern super-fandom is still as strong as ever despite getting asked to stop by the school, and much more.